DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth shivered into the new year Sunday morning, with wind chills making it feel like 8 degrees. Forecasters say it won’t be as cold again in the week ahead, but the weather will still be very chilly.
Most of Dallas-Fort Worth was around 20 degrees shortly before noon on Sunday, according to National Weather Service Dallas-Fort Worth meteorologist Lamont Bain. Wind speeds ranged from 15 to 25 mph, adding a bite to the freezing temperatures.
It was a sharp contrast to the warmest December on record for North Texas, when the high on Christmas Day was 82 degrees.
“As we progress Monday and into Tuesday, we’ll see our temperatures become more moderate,” Bain said. “We’ll see highs will slip back down to mid-50s on Wednesday, and on Thursday we’ll only likely see highs in the 40s.”
Brief snow flurries were reported in some parts of Dallas-Fort Worth early Sunday, Bain said, but he added that the weather service did not detect any significant precipitation.
Multiple county coronavirus-related facilities announced closures due to weather conditions.
Dallas County Health and Human Services on Sunday tweeted that its Fair Park COVID-19 vaccination site had to close because of the freezing temperatures and high winds.
Tarrant County Public Health also announced over social media that the Northeast Annex COVID-19 testing site had to close on Sunday because of weather and “unforeseen circumstances.”
About 1,300 Oncor customers experienced outages across Dallas-Fort Worth Sunday morning, said Kerri Dunn, a spokeswoman for the company.
Dunn said Oncor’s in-house meteorologist is monitoring weather conditions, and the company is working to restore service.
“It hasn’t been a severe weather event by any means,” Dunn said.
Tony Hartzel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation, said no hazardous road conditions had been reported to the Dallas office as of Sunday afternoon.
“When weather gets this cold, we are on standby to respond should situations arise,” Hartzel said in a written statement.
The Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday had warned that increased volumes of holiday travelers and weather conditions could lead to delays, according to a KTVT-TV (Channel 11) report.
No significant weather-related air delays were expected in Dallas-Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, according to the agency’s website.
Dallas and other North Texas cities and organizations have opened temporary shelters in light of the freezing conditions.