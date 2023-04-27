The Texas House has passed a bill to combat extreme heat inside state-run jails and prisons.
Senate Bill 1708 would require the temperature inside these units to be kept between 65 and 86 degrees, the same standards as county jails. Texas law currently does not require climate control inside state-run lockups, and the vast majority do not have air conditioning in all inmate housing areas.
The bill was passed Wednesday by a vote of 124-24. Five North Texas lawmakers, all Republicans, voted against it: Giovanni Capriglione of Southlake, David Cook of Mansfield, Candy Noble of Lucas, Nate Schatzline of Fort Worth and Tony Tinderholt of Arlington. It now heads to the Texas Senate where it will be referred to a committee for further consideration.
A similar bill passed the House in 2021 but failed to be heard in the Senate.
There was little discussion of the bill on the House floor before passage. Bill author Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, and Cody Vasut had a brief exchange on the floor about correctional officer turnover.
“Your bill benefits not only the prisoners, but also the guards that work in the prisons, is that right?” Vasut, R-Angleton, asked.
“Correct,” Canales responded, adding that the state prison agency had a turnover rate of 40% within the first year of employment. “Nobody wants to work in the prisons because the climate control is not there.”
According to new state data The Dallas Morning News published earlier this month, the temperature reached at least 95 degrees inside 72% of state-run jails and prisons last summer. Inside 15 facilities, it topped 100 degrees.
Two North Texas lawmakers, Rep. Carl Sherman, D-DeSoto, and John Bryant, D-Dallas, have authored similar bills. Sherman’s House Bill 1355 is still awaiting debate by the full House.
There was no opposition to the three air conditioning bills when they were debated in committee earlier this month. Supporters included faith groups, prisoner rights advocates and the correctional officers union, whose representatives said they struggle to keep people in the job in part because of the extreme heat.
Implementing the bill is estimated to cost $1.1 billion, although the supporters question that number.
The cost would be covered, at least partially, under the House proposed budget. It would fund the first two of four phases and would add air conditioning for 62,000 beds in TDCJ prisons over the next eight years, the agency said.
The Senate budget has allocated a smaller amount for prison major repairs and restoration that is not specifically earmarked for air conditioning.
