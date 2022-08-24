A’Naiya Vavis graduated from Texas State University four years ago with $14,000 in student loan debt, and her $180 monthly payment to the federal government meant living paycheck to paycheck on a $38,000-a-year public relations salary in Austin.
When her loan payment plan was paused during the pandemic, it allowed her enough breathing room to afford rising gas and food prices.
But on Wednesday, she found out her education bill is no more after President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will forgive $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who also received federal Pell Grants.
“I’m very stunned and shocked,” Vavis said Wednesday. “I didn’t expect to not have any student debt until at least my 30s just because of where I live and the high cost of living. Trying to budget for student loans has always been stressful. And now to have that off my plate is a big relief.”
Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan comes after months of debate. Individuals earning $125,000 or less will see $20,000 in student loan debt erased from their education bill if they used federal Pell Grants to pay for it. Those who did not use those federal grants will have $10,000 eliminated from their student loan debt. The loan forgiveness applies to borrowers regardless of whether they earned degrees.
“Extending higher levels of forgiveness to Pell recipients is a great addition to this plan,” said Aurora Harris, the Southern regional director for Young Invincibles, a national youth organization. “This especially helps Black students, [who] have the highest percentage of students, 72%, who receive Pell Grants. With this increased forgiveness, it is estimated that 20 million borrowers will have all of their remaining loan balance wiped out.”
In 2021, 56% of students who graduated from four-year public universities had approximately $25,000 in student debt, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Biden’s decision to forgive more money for low-income students who qualified for federal Pell Grants will especially impact low-income borrowers and people of color, who are more likely to qualify for federal financial aid and carry higher amounts of student loan debt.
According to a presentation by Texas higher education officials, in 2019, 81% of Black students who graduated with bachelor’s degrees in Texas had some kind of debt, compared with 52% of white graduates in Texas. And the average debt load for Black graduates was about $4,000 higher than for white graduates, hovering around $30,311.
There is a broad range of debt between borrowers, too. About 17% of Texas borrowers have student loan debt less than $5,000, according to the Education Data Initiative, an education data and research nonprofit. Less than 2% of borrowers owe more than $200,000.
This marks the first time in U.S. history that a president has issued a widespread forgiveness of student debt. The move has received criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. Democrats have argued Biden should forgive a larger amount of student debt while Republicans argue that forgiving debt will increase inflation and oppose any cancellation to high-income earners.
The Biden administration argues it has the legal authority to forgive student debt based on the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003, but higher education experts said there are likely to be lawsuits filed questioning the executive branch’s authority.
Biden also extended the COVID-19 pandemic pause on loan payments one more time, through the end of 2022. According to the White House, nearly 8 million borrowers will automatically receive relief based on data the U.S. Department of Education already has. The Biden administration says it will launch an application in the coming weeks so more people can provide their current income information and qualify for student loan debt forgiveness. The application will be open through the end of the calendar year.
