From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune 

A’Naiya Vavis graduated from Texas State University four years ago with $14,000 in student loan debt, and her $180 monthly payment to the federal government meant living paycheck to paycheck on a $38,000-a-year public relations salary in Austin.

When her loan payment plan was paused during the pandemic, it allowed her enough breathing room to afford rising gas and food prices.

