AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott may have a fundraising advantage in a race that the incumbent’s strategist says will see both candidates spend more than $100 million, but Beto O’Rourke says he’s got a not-so-secret weapon — a volunteer army of 56,000. And the Democrat is preparing to make an early deployment.
This week, O’Rourke said he’s activating his volunteers months earlier than he did in his U.S. Senate race four years ago.
Though Abbott’s chief strategist scoffs that O’Rourke’s troops are mostly from out of state and that the governor’s campaign has 100,000 volunteers, the former El Paso congressman clearly sees them as helping level the playing field.
O’Rourke, who as of Feb. 19 had just a little under $7 million in the bank, is up against a two-term Republican incumbent who, as the Democrat likes to highlight, has taken $1 million checks from some Texas billionaires. As of Feb. 19, Abbott reported a cash balance of $49.8 million.
The volunteers who have signed up to go door-to-door and make calls are a great gift, O’Rourke said in an interview with The Dallas Morning News.
“We’re very fortunate,” he said. “To have this many people, this early, more than eight months away from the election, is pretty encouraging.
“And we’re not waiting until the fall to employ these volunteers,” he explained. “They’ve been out knocking on doors over the course of February and will from today, right through November 8, be doing everything they can to contact every eligible voter in the state of Texas — not just active voters, but the millions of eligible Texas voters who have not participated in recent elections.”
As he said at his primary election watch party at the Flying Saucer Draught Emporium in downtown Fort Worth on Tuesday, “Look, we’ve got our work cut out for us in a state that has tried to make it hard to vote.”
While many campaigns choose to keep some volunteers in reserve until the months leading up to the general election, O’Rourke said his are working nonstop — and is even trying to locate donated housing for them so he can again have a presence in all 254 of the state’s counties.
The state Democratic Party, whose statewide candidates haven’t won a race since 1994, has atrophied in the decades it’s been out of power.
O’Rourke’s 2018 near-miss against GOP U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reactivated Democratic activity in some ruby-red rural counties. He kept his lists and organization parallel to but separate from official party organizations.
“We’re going to have to increase the number of volunteers, increase the pace of their contacts and then we’ve got to run the most aggressive, vigorous campaign you have ever seen,” O’Rourke explained to reporters in Fort Worth.
For years, Abbott has touted his get-out-the-vote capabilities, involving volunteers, trained staff and computer databases chock-full of sympathetic voters. Each summer before Abbott enters a general-election contest, his campaign conducts “Abbott University” to train volunteers.
The longtime state officeholder has put his organization to work for Republican candidates for seats in the Legislature. In 2018, when Cruz defeated O’Rourke by fewer than 3 percentage points, many analysts said Abbott’s “ground game” helped spare Cruz from a possible upset.
On Friday, Abbott strategist Dave Carney said in a text message that during the primary campaign just concluded, the governor’s campaign focused on voter registration and get-out-the-vote efforts.
On Tuesday night, Abbott got slightly less than two-thirds of the Republican vote against seven challengers, including former Dallas state Sen. Don Huffines and former state GOP chairman Allen West. O’Rourke garnered 90% against four unknowns who raised virtually no money.
Team Abbott will launch a “general election, targeted door-to-door campaign” this summer, said Carney, who belittled O’Rourke’s comments about getting a boost from volunteers.
“What a joke,” Carney said. “O’Rourke 3.0 has lost his mojo. We have over 100k TX volunteers engaging in a host of ways. It will be much more robust by September.”
Asked if Abbott’s campaign planned to solicit donated housing, as O’Rourke’s did, Carney replied, “Nope. Our folks are Texans not from out of state.”
The Abbott volunteers work “their home areas,” he said. Carney added, “Folks do put up staff sometimes.”
On Friday, O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans said the Democrat’s campaign successfully offered “supporter housing” in 2018 as an alternative to door-knocking and phone-banking.
“It helps you get past that last hurdle for people, which is, OK, where am I going to stay — and do I need to make an IKEA run” or sign an apartment lease, he said.
The housing program, which has a signup form online, also provides backers who are too busy working or fulfilling family obligations to offer a spare bedroom or guest house as a way of contributing — and it has helped volunteers from afar get to know locals in the community they’ve begun organizing in, he said.
“We are at more than 56,000 volunteers as of this afternoon,” Evans said late Friday. “We started the week with 53,500 and saw a large increase of new volunteer sign-ups on election night.”