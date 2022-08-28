From The Texas Tribune

Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he will be off the campaign trail for an unspecified period after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection.

The Democratic nominee for governor checked into Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, and he was given IV antibiotics. O’Rourke is now recuperating at home in El Paso.

