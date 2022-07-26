BALCH SPRINGS — The owners of a field in Balch Springs had been asked repeatedly to mow the grass where a fire started Monday and destroyed a row of homes.
The owners received two requests from city code enforcement in recent months, followed by a citation to appear in court, Balch Springs Fire Marshal Sean Davis said Tuesday. That’s why workers were mowing the field at the corner of Interstate 20 and South Belt Line Road. The fire started as they worked, sparked when a mower blade struck something, possibly metal or concrete, and set the grass alight, Davis said. Flames spread to a nearby row of homes, damaging 26 houses, including at least nine beyond repair.
Leaders of the company that owns the property, Mountain Express, were not available to comment.
“We have not seen anything of this magnitude for the city of Balch Springs,” Davis said.
Heat and drought have made North Texas fertile ground for fire this year, and firefighters are battling blazes across the area that have destroyed dozens of homes. There are a few fires a year at the field where the fire began, but they’re usually put out quickly, Davis said. He added that workers who mowed the field had been piling up the dead grass against a fence “for months or maybe years,” which might not have caused the blaze, “but it definitely didn’t dampen the situation, to say the least.”
No one was hurt in the fire. The blaze caused about $6 million of property damage, Balch Springs Fire Chief Eric Neal told reporters. The fire department will let the field sit as it is for now while they figure out how to deal with any lingering fire risk before cutting the grass again.
Miguel and Patricia Quinonez were walking out of the city recreation center Tuesday, disappointed with the help the Red Cross could give. The couple was looking for clothes because they haven’t changed since Monday, and everything was burned in the fire. The Red Cross station had snacks and drinks, not clothing.
“They don’t got nothing to offer,” said Miguel Quinonez.
A Red Cross worker said no one stayed at the shelter last night. The Red Cross will start giving residents short-term financial assistance, said disaster program manager Jen Edwards. Residents have been dropping by throughout the day on Tuesday.
The Quinonezes stayed at a hotel. They were grateful that Miguel has a truck he uses for work that they can use to get around. He’ll meet with the insurance company today about damage to his home. The couple was headed to the Opal J. Smith Food Pantry, which is gathering clothing and food donations for those in need because of the fire.
At the pantry, six volunteers worked to sort a room full of clothing that was donated on Tuesday. Among the donations were piles of shirts and children’s clothing, a stack of handbags, a collection of sneakers. In the next room were piles of essentials, from diapers, toiletries and food to school supplies.
“This community has always rallied around disaster to help their fellow community members not only survive, but thrive,” said Teresa Jackson, CEO of Sharing Life, the local charity that runs the food bank.
On Tuesday, Andre Camp was at the recreation center to get clothing and other aid after his home was destroyed in the fire.
He first learned of the danger Monday afternoon when a friend texted him: ”Grass fire by your house.” Camp was at work, but he got updates by phone: His neighbor got his son and dog out of the house, then tried to hose down the backyard. The fence and shed were on fire, his sister told him. By the time Camp got home 45 minutes after the first text, the house he’d lived in since 2006 was ablaze.
”Everything’s gone, man,” he said. Camp, his wife and his four children are staying with his mother. Co-workers, friends and family have sent financial support, and his son’s baseball coach started a GoFundMe.
In the neighborhood on Tuesday, Roberto Pinero’s family was mourning their 4-year-old English bulldog Torrero, who didn’t make it out of the blazing house. Pinero lives with his wife, two kids and three grandkids. The family got out of the house before it was destroyed, but things happened so quickly they weren’t able to get the dog. The children were crying about the pet.
“We can get a new house, but the dog we can’t replace,” Pinero said, as the family tried to salvage what they could from the house on Tuesday.
Last night, Pinero put his family in an Airbnb and returned to keep watch at his home, to make sure no one took his remaining things.
Wendy Reppond, who was searching for her missing cat, Miss Kitty, hours after the fire, returned to her home last night. She found that only her fence and backyard had been damaged. And she found Miss Kitty hiding under a bed.
A house two doors down from Reppond was completely destroyed.
”We were one of the lucky ones,” she said. “I’ll fix my fence. The people that lost everything, they need the help more.”
She and other residents said they think the grass in the field contributed to the breadth of disaster.
”It definitely would not have spread so fast if the grass wasn’t so long,” she said.
Davis said code enforcement crews are examining fields and other areas to look for fire hazards. People mowing high grass should have a spotter with them to look for fires, he said.
Tartisha Hill, a former Balch Springs City Council member for the district, has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years and said most houses in the area have been built since she moved here.
“We watched all these houses come up,” she said. “Young families, young couples.”
She added: “We don’t all speak but we all know who lives where.”