Smoke rises from the ashes after firefighters extinguished a large grass fire that spread into a Balch Springs neighborhood, where it burned multiple homes beyond repair, on Monday. 

 Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News

BALCH SPRINGS — The owners of a field in Balch Springs had been asked repeatedly to mow the grass where a fire started Monday and destroyed a row of homes.

The owners received two requests from city code enforcement in recent months, followed by a citation to appear in court, Balch Springs Fire Marshal Sean Davis said Tuesday. That’s why workers were mowing the field at the corner of Interstate 20 and South Belt Line Road. The fire started as they worked, sparked when a mower blade struck something, possibly metal or concrete, and set the grass alight, Davis said. Flames spread to a nearby row of homes, damaging 26 houses, including at least nine beyond repair.

