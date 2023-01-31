Even the U.S. Postal Service has its limits.
North Texas’ freezing temperatures and icy road conditions are shutting down 44 post offices from Arlington to Denton, including 17 in Dallas, until further notice, said U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman Carol Hunt.
“In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees, the Postal Service is temporarily suspending operations in North Texas Post Offices,” she said.
Mail delivery is continuing, “wherever we can safely do so,” she said.
It’s reminiscent of what the postal service did in 2021 during Texas’ 10-day deep freeze.
The rare weather-related closure comes as the postal service and other delivery companies contend with the elements that made many roads across Dallas-Fort Worth too treacherous for travel.
People still have birthdays and anniversaries on snow days, and others have specific needs for medical supplies to be delivered. But it’s all going to have to wait.
FedEx said Tuesday that its operations experienced “substantial disruptions” in DFW, Indianapolis and Memphis, where it’s based. “Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S.,” the company said.
“We are closely monitoring the severe winter weather impacting the central U.S. and have implemented contingency plans to help keep our team members safe and lessen any impact on service,” said FedEx spokesperson Heather Wilson.
She encouraged customers to visit fedex.com to track their shipments.
UPS said it also cut back service Tuesday and “will resume service as soon as conditions permit.”
“UPS’s first priority is the safety of our employees. In response to the severe weather conditions in the Dallas metro area, we are temporarily limiting service to the locations where we can safely deliver,” a UPS spokesperson said.
Customers should visit ups.com for package updates.
USPS spokesperson Hunt noted that mail gets to local post offices by trucks and air service, which are also disrupted this week.
“When events such as the current winter storm occur, we make thoughtful decisions regarding delivery and retail operations. The Postal Service will make every attempt to deliver to all addresses, as long as it is safe to do so,” she said.
Homeowners and businesses can help by making sure sidewalks, walkways and steps are clear of ice and snow, she said.
Amazon said it is operating at a limited capacity in the DFW area for now.
“As the forecast and conditions evolve, our team will work with delivery partners to ensure the health and safety of drivers, which is our top priority,” said Amazon spokesman Steve Kelly. Customers can track their orders and see updates on expected delivery times.
During the February freeze of 2021, Amazon closed its delivery stations for at least four days.
Walmart, which has started a delivery service for other companies, including Home Depot, called Walmart GoLocal, hasn’t responded to a request about how it’s handling the next couple of days.
Major delivery services have huge, expensive fleets of vehicles and thousands of employees that they’re trying to keep safe.
Neighborhood streets in DFW have been void of the familiar big brown UPS trucks and the blue Amazon delivery vans, or almost any vehicles, for that matter.
