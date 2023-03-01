AUSTIN — A North Texas lawmaker who authored a bill to restrict drag shows wore a dress for a school project as a teenager, according to a video that surfaced on social media this week.

Rep. Nate Schatzline, a freshman Republican representing part of central and north Fort Worth, acknowledged he was in the video that surfaced on TikTok and Twitter. He described it as a “joke back in school for a theater project.”

