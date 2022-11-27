Jim Lane, a former Fort Worth City Council member and longtime attorney known for defending police officers and soldiers accused of misconduct, died on Sunday — the day before the long-delayed murder trial for his client, former Fort Worth police Officer Aaron Dean, was scheduled to begin.

Lane was 78. His death was confirmed on Twitter by Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association President Manny Ramirez, who said the lawyer’s impact “will be felt for generations in Fort Worth and Tarrant County.” WFAA-TV reported Lane was receiving hospice care after being injured in a fall several days ago.

