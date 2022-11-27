Jim Lane, a former Fort Worth City Council member and longtime attorney known for defending police officers and soldiers accused of misconduct, died on Sunday — the day before the long-delayed murder trial for his client, former Fort Worth police Officer Aaron Dean, was scheduled to begin.
Lane was 78. His death was confirmed on Twitter by Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association President Manny Ramirez, who said the lawyer’s impact “will be felt for generations in Fort Worth and Tarrant County.” WFAA-TV reported Lane was receiving hospice care after being injured in a fall several days ago.
Lane was the lead defense attorney for Dean, who is facing a murder charge over the October 2019 shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.
Jefferson, 28, was staying at her mother’s house when a neighbor called a nonemergency line to report the home’s door was open and its lights were on. Authorities have said Dean failed to identify himself as a police officer before fatally shooting Jefferson, who was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew and armed herself after hearing noises outside the house.
After several previous delays — including one partly due to Lane’s poor health — jury selection for Dean’s trial was due to begin Monday. It’s unclear how Lane’s death will affect the timing of the trial or whether state District Court Judge George Gallagher, who is overseeing the trial, will grant another extension.
State District Judge David Hagerman, who previously oversaw the case, had expressed frustration with the continued delays and signaled Dean’s defense team should be ready to defend the former officer with or without Lane.
Lane practiced law for four decades, previously working as a JAG officer in the U.S. Army, where he attained the rank of captain.
During his time in the Army, Lane defended soldiers facing court martial for the 1968 My Lai massacre of hundreds of civilians during the Vietnam War. Lane’s clients were acquitted.
According to an obituary in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Lane was born in Uvalde but often visited his grandparents, who lived near Fort Worth. His family eventually moved to Fort Worth, where he graduated from Texas Christian University with a bachelor’s degree in 1966. He received his law degree from Baylor University.
After graduating from Baylor, Lane briefly studied aviation law at Southern Methodist University before he got drafted. After some time defending servicemen facing drug charges as a military lawyer, Lane got a notice for a new assignment: to defend Sgt. Charles Edward Hutto and other soldiers accused of taking part in My Lai.
Preparing for his defense of Hutto, Lane said he came to realize the effect the Army’s training had on its soldiers’ psychology and their perception of the enemy as less than human. That training made the massacre “inevitable,” Lane said decades later.
“They had been trained to dehumanize their enemies,” Lane told the Star-Telegram in 1999. “It truly was awakening. I woke up one day and realized what I was in wasn’t what my mother and daddy told me about World War II and Korea. There was something terribly wrong here, and we were not telling the truth.”
Hutto and Lane’s other clients were acquitted; Lt. William Calley was the lone soldier convicted for his role in the massacre in 1971. But My Lai memories continued to haunt Lane decades later.
“One on hand, I was very proud of myself as a lawyer, like all lawyers are because that’s what I was trained to do,” he told the Star-Telegram in 1993, as he was preparing his first successful run for the Fort Worth city council. “On the other hand, I was in a total state of shock because every time I saw a woman with a baby on her hip all I could think about was one of my clients who ... had shot some women and one of the women was standing there with a baby on her hip.”
Lane served in his council position, where he represented the city’s north side, for 12 years. After leaving office, he was elected to the Tarrant Regional Water District board. He made an unsuccessful run for mayor in 2011.
Throughout his life, Lane was a strong supporter of Fort Worth culture. Known for his distinct cowboy hat, Lane helped make the Fort Worth Stockyards what it is today, founding the daily Fort Worth Herd cattle drive and helping install statues of cowboy Bill Pickett and Comanche Chief Quanah Parker.