The man accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand last year pleaded not guilty to aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges during a court appearance Monday morning.
Tanner Horner is accused of killing the girl after delivering Christmas presents to her home in Wise County on Nov. 30. The 31-year-old was indicated on charges related to Athena’s killing last month.
Horner said he accidentally hit Athena while reversing his delivery van but she was not seriously injured, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit. Horner told investigators he panicked and threw her in the van, and later strangled Athena because he worried she would tell her father.
Athena’s body was found two days later.
Horner has remained at the Wise County Jail with bail set at more than $1.5 million since his December arrest. He also faces three unrelated child sexual assault charges out of Tarrant County for offenses that allegedly occurred in 2013, court records show.
Athena’s parents have sued FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired Horner as a driver, accusing them of failing to prevent dangerous people from driving their routes.
Horner faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.
