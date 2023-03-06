The man accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand last year pleaded not guilty to aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges during a court appearance Monday morning.

Tanner Horner is accused of killing the girl after delivering Christmas presents to her home in Wise County on Nov. 30. The 31-year-old was indicated on charges related to Athena’s killing last month.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags