AT&T struck a new agreement with HBO Max that will allow the telecommunications giant to continue offering the streaming service as a perk on certain plans.

AT&T may not be the owner of HBO Max anymore but it will continue to offer the streaming service as part of its future bundles.

The new agreement announced Thursday comes after the Dallas-based telecommunications giant quietly stopped including HBO Max as part of the bundle on its top unlimited wireless plan last month. It had been a key part of the company’s promotions.

