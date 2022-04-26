Frisco knows how to win.
This boomtown is determined to be the best at everything, to land the biggest economic prizes and the most coveted quality-of-life accolades.
If you don’t believe that it knows how to get stuff right, you haven’t visited in a while.
Even as Frisco’s school board races threaten to deteriorate into garbage can fires fueled in part by anti-LGBTQ themes, City Hall is making clear how it will keep winning:
By being decent, humane and welcoming to everyone.
At the June 7 City Council meeting, Mayor Jeff Cheney is scheduled to designate June 28 as Pride Day in Frisco and present a proclamation “of understanding and respect” to the brand-new nonprofit Pride Frisco, founded to support local LGBTQ individuals and their allies.
“This proclamation from the city is a very big deal,” said Shannon Hammond, a 27-year resident of Frisco and part of the nonprofit’s leadership. “In the past, getting even an LGBTQ event into a listing wasn’t easy.”
The group’s longterm goal is to create a community center offering youth and adult programming and resources for Frisco and a dozen nearby cities in Collin and Denton counties.
Shannon, who has raised three children in Frisco, grew up as an evangelical Christian.
She told me that the church’s treatment of those who identified as LGBTQ had never “felt quite right inside my heart.” During the isolation of COVID-19, she thought a lot about the harm the church had inflicted.
She felt called “to be part of the good,” to help the conversation change from, in her words, “I love you, but” to “I love you, hard-stop.”
Soon after that epiphany, Shannon met Jon and Justin Culpepper, who married in 2015 and moved three years later from Dallas to Frisco when Jon’s job relocated to Legacy West.
Shannon’s religious background resonated with Jon, who also grew up in a family that was extremely religious. “There was school and church. That’s all I knew,” he recalled.
The trio also bonded over their strong call to service — the desire to create a safe space for LGBTQ individuals with a nonprofit designed to be true and authentic to Frisco.
Pride Frisco, with its motto of “Progress is here,” has quickly blossomed to fill the gap in LGBTQ services that exists outside of Dallas.
Shannon assesses Frisco as a strong religious community and more conservative than many places. “So can we love all of our neighbors? Because these are our neighbors,” she said, motioning to Jon and Justin.
Based on the response Pride Frisco has received from the community in its first months, the answer is mostly yes.
The leaders of this group, starting with the Culpeppers and Shannon, aren’t outsiders with a cause. Jon and Justin have put down roots and support a variety of organizations and events throughout Frisco.
Nor is the team interested in party affiliations or political motives. Justin told me they want to break “those misperceptions, that if you are LGBT you can’t be a Christian or if you are a conservative Republican you can’t be loving and accepting of LGBT.”
In addition to the city’s June proclamation and Pride Frisco’s recent kite-flying celebration, the nonprofit will host a booth at the May 7 StrEATS festival and hold its first annual Pride Block Party on Oct. 8 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church.
Justin pointed out that events like these are powerful for people who have never felt loved or accepted or had a space where they could be themselves.
“There’s visibility and tolerance, but what we are looking for is celebrating and affirming to give a sense of belonging,” Jon added. “That being LGBTQ doesn’t mean you are an outsider group.”
The community center that the nonprofit wants to open would provide a gathering place for all, a home for support groups and a hub for quality information and resources.
Even as Pride Frisco seeks ground-level sponsors for funding, it’s already hearing from LGBTQ people in need. Those calls include adults facing bias at their workplace, students being bullied in school and teens kicked out of their homes.
Connecting with youth, including those suffering anxiety, depression and social isolation, is a huge mission for the team. “We want to be that guiding light and mentor we never had when we were growing up,” Jon said.
Seventeen-year-old Orion Tupper, a trans boy and senior at Frisco’s Lone Star High School, told me that Pride Frisco is a much better option than having to go to Denton or even Dallas for inclusive events or help.
“Everybody deserves a safe space where they can be who they are,” said Orion, a straight-A student who will attend the University of North Texas to pursue his goal of becoming a gender-affirming clinical psychologist.
Orion described the level of acceptance at his school as about 50-50. “There are some really nasty people” who treat anyone in the LGBTQ community poorly, he said.
His mother, Autumn, who has lived in Frisco since Orion was a toddler, is thrilled about the new nonprofit — a resource that both celebrates all people and understands the struggles and needs for information.
“It’s really important to be around a group of people without judgment,” she said. “As a parent of a trans child, it’s really important to know that we are safe, especially given the current political climate in Texas.”
Autumn isn’t the least bit surprised that Pride Frisco has been so well-received. “We have a much larger community of LGBTQ families and allies than political leaders want to acknowledge.”
She contrasted Pride Frisco’s positive efforts with the contentious community conversations around book bans, especially content involving same-sex relationships. “Why is that a problem?” she said. “There are so few books that offer that representation for students.”
Banning books that touch on race, gender or sexuality comes up almost daily in Frisco and other districts as early voting begins in school board races.
With Election Day on May 7, I worry that too many parents are going over the cliff without knowing all the facts. Frisco can only hope that voters take the long view, as its City Hall has, to ensure the best future for all.
Frisco not only is a lot more demographically diverse than outsiders realize, it’s also been an outlier among North Texas cities in that its municipal government has proved adept at navigating red-meat land mines.
Pride Frisco and local leaders realize that with so many corporate relocations, it’s important those companies know they are moving employees to a place where everyone feels welcome.
Representation is critically important, Jon told me. “It’s not just a concept, a false boogeyman. It’s a neighbor, a friend, a co-worker.”
Jon pointed to his own bio as an example: He’s a gay Asian classical musician, an IT executive with his own company and, alongside Justin, part of an entrepreneurial duo.
“If Frisco wants to be the economic hub of North Texas and to outshine all the other cities, this [diversity, equity and inclusion] needs a lot more cachet and a lot more traction,” Jon told me.
Inclusiveness is not a sappy pablum, but rather sensible policy — along with being the right thing to do.
It’s about being practical, not political, and Frisco gets that. The proof is in the results.