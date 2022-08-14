An argument over a youth football game in Lancaster turned deadly Saturday when a fight escalated into a fatal shooting.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Park, said Scott Finley, a spokesman for the city. Finley identified the suspected shooter as Yaqub Salik Talib — brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib.
Police are still searching for Yaqub Talib.
Multiple people on social media identified the victim as Mike Hickmon. The Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed a Michael Hickmon, 43, died at a hospital Saturday evening. A cause of death has not been determined, according to the examiner’s office.
In a video of the incident shared on social media, a man who is wearing a shirt that reads “North Dallas United” is seen arguing with a referee. Several yards away, the video shows what appears to be a fight starting, and shortly afterward several gunshots can be heard.
In a statement provided to TMZ, Aqib Talib’s lawyer said the former NFL player was present during the shooting and “is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life.”
“He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” the statement said.
Tevar Watson, owner of North Dallas United Bobcats, said he was aware of the shooting and confirmed that the incident was connected to an exhibition match that his team was competing in.
He said did not know any details related to the incident because he was cleaning up on a different field.
“We don’t condone any of that, there is no place for anything like that to happen in youth sports — in any type of sport,” Watson said.
Watson said he wants to offer counseling for any children who witnessed or were close to the shooting.
Aqib Talib went to Berkner High School in Richardson before attending the University of Kansas. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the 20th pick in the 2008 NFL draft, and also played stints for the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos, where he was part of a Super Bowl-winning team. He retired from football in 2020.
In a 2007 Topeka Capital-Journal profile, Aqib Talib said he grew up close with his older brother Yaqub.
“My parents, they worked a lot and stuff, so my big brother was always kinda the one at the house, telling me what to do,” Aqib Talib said. “He kept me out of a lot of trouble and kept my head on straight.”
Anyone with information on Yaqub Talib’s whereabouts should call Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756.