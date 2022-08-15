DALLAS — Apartment residents don’t need to be told about inflation. They are seeing the runup in costs in their monthly rental payments.
Apartment rents rose at a double-digit rate across the country in July, according to a new report by RentGroup Inc.
Nationwide average rents were up by more than 30% from a year ago, based on a survey of available apartment units.
“Experts had expected the end of summer to usher in a period of moderate price increases,” RentGroup analysts said in the report. “So far, that hasn’t been the case as prices and inventory in the housing market remain strong and mortgage rates are volatile.”
Dallas-Fort Worth apartment renters are paying more based on where they live.
Frisco had the highest average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment at $2,046 — up 12.76% from July 2021.
In Irving, the average rent for a one-bedroom was $1,889, almost 28% more than in July of last year.
Plano’s average rents were down fractionally from a year earlier, at $1,845.
Rents in Dallas were 16% higher year over year, and they rose by almost 10% in Fort Worth.
RentGroup uses a weighted average formula to measure rent changes for available units in each market.
The nationwide average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in July was $1,770 and a two-bedroom averaged $2,106.
The biggest annual apartment rent increases in the country in July for one-bedroom units were in Greensboro, North Carolina, (up 74.2%) and Newport News, Virginia (up 60.7%).
The biggest year-over-year rent hike in Texas was in Lubbock, where the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment rose more than 32% from July 2021. Austin rents were up more than 28% year-over-year.
The highest one-bedroom apartment rents last month were in New York City ($5,760) and Glendale, California ($4,014).
Apartment rents in North Texas have soared in the last two years as vacancy rates have dropped to near 4%.
DFW leads the country with more than 56,000 apartments under construction.
Almost 60% of U.S. renters have seen their rents increase in the past 12 months, according to a new study by lender Freddie Mac. And a third of the renters report their monthly costs have gone up 10% or more.
“The surge in rents that took place over the last 12 months has created even greater housing uncertainty for the most vulnerable renters,” Kevin Palmer, head of Freddie Mac Multifamily, said in the new report. “Our survey shows that the national housing affordability crisis is worsening, and that inflation is a key driver.”
A third of renters Freddie Mac polled around the country said their incomes aren’t rising enough to cover the higher housing costs.