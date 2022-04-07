As Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and other carriers faced thousands of cancellations last weekend after technology issues and bad weather in Florida, pilots and flight attendants were left without hotel rooms and sometimes sleeping on airport floors.
Union leaders for crew members at the two airlines say they are frustrated that these kinds of meltdowns are becoming more common as carriers increase flights following the COVID-19 pandemic downturn.
It’s also an ominous sign with demand for travel this summer at its highest level in years and flight attendants and pilots are worried that more pain is coming for employees and passengers.
“We had hundreds of flight attendants with no place to go,” said Lyn Montgomery, leader of the flight attendants’ union at Southwest Airlines. “It keeps happening over and over again to a greater and greater magnitude.”
“It’s hard to work in and under those conditions,” she said.
Nearly 3,500 flights were canceled in the United States on Saturday and Sunday, according to Flightaware.com, and about 9,000 more were delayed. That included more than 900 cancellations at Dallas-based Southwest Airlines and about 750 at Fort Worth-based American Airlines. Spirit Airlines and JetBlue faced similar operational issues.
Problems at Southwest started with a systemwide technology outage following routine overnight upgrades early Saturday morning. That started a cascade of flight cancellations that worsened when a system of thunderstorms rolled through central Florida. That weather system disrupted flights from Miami to Orlando and Tampa and forced the FAA to restrict traffic volume in the region.
“When operational challenges canceled flights, delayed travel and caused our crews who were not supposed to spend the night in Florida to time out of their duty day, we quickly ran through the extra rooms we proactively hold for working crew, and there simply weren’t any hotel rooms available for us to book and assign,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement. “We’re committed to improving so this kind of shortfall isn’t put on our hardworking crews in the future.”
The company said it working to adjust forecasting so that it has enough hotel rooms planned with expected weather problems and that “we apologize for the extra stress that not having a room for rest caused our crews.”
Unfortunately, for crew members and passengers alike, these kinds of operational meltdowns have become common over the last year and tend to happen on busy travel weekends. In these instances, thousands of passengers have been stranded across the country with canceled or delayed flights, looking for a way home just as the airline industry tries to claw back from billions of dollars in losses over the last two years.
A combination of stressed crew members and frustrated passengers is a bad mix for Southwest, Montgomery said, and many customers are telling her that they are losing faith in the airline after operational struggles over the last year.
Airlines, including Southwest, have already trimmed schedules because of staffing shortages that have hit the industry hard in recent months, including shortages of pilots and flight attendants but also customer service workers and behind-the-scenes staffers needed when airline networks face difficulties.
American Airlines has dispatched an internal team to work on the crew hotel and transportation team and is working with its outside contractors that do the work, too, said Lindsey Martin, a spokeswoman for the carrier.
“Taking care of our crew members at all times is a top priority,” Martin said. “We are aware of the challenges some of our crew members have faced with hotels and transportation, specifically during last weekend’s weather in Florida that impacted all carriers flying in and out of Florida for an extended period.”
Pilots and flight attendants rely on airlines to provide transportation to hotels with rooms ready so they can get the rest they need to work flights scheduled for the next day. When crew members can’t get the hours of sleep required by federal rules, they are unable to work, forcing airlines to scramble to find available pilots and flight attendants, exacerbating delays and cancellations.
“Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk,” said a letter to members from the Association of Professional Flight Attendants representing American Airlines workers. “Flight attendants waited for hotel rooms over 6 hours after landing, after being on duty for a full day.”
American Airlines, for instance, was often unable to keep track of pilots who were on canceled flights, making it difficult to find out where they were going, said Dennis Tajer, a spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association.
“The company couldn’t get pilots hotel rooms and they were telling them to find an Airbnb,” Tajer said. “What happens when we get to the summer and planes are really full and the operation is actually under stress?”