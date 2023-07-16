Dear Governor, with all due respect, I’m writing to you on behalf of thousands of Texans who have complained to me about what William Rose of Trinidad calls “the most convoluted ridiculous system conceived.”
He’s talking about what he went through shopping for electricity. “I came very close to going ballistic,” he told The Watchdog. “I just went through the equivalent of a frontal lobotomy renewing my electricity contract.”
Governor, consider this note to you as The People’s Report on Electricity in Texas.
On your watch, sir, the electricity companies have gamed the system so we don’t know what the actual final monthly bill will be. Because of this, many Texans overpay for electricity.
The amount of tricks and gimmicks used by electricity companies to fool their customers is now a full-fledged practice. No one is doing anything about it.
Even the state’s once safe haven for shopping — the state-run PowertoChoose.org website — has been corrupted so badly by companies that it’s of little use. The best deals offered seemed to be aimed mostly at new customers.
You could fix this by adding a proposal to beef up consumer protection for millions of electricity customers and shine a bright light on these nefarious sales practices. You could do it in a special legislative session this summer. Lord knows there’s no shortage of special sessions.
It’s true that the (p)UC — I took away their ‘P’ because they don’t care enough about the public — has launched a consumer protection division. The Utility Commission announced it returned $168,000 to electricity customers in March, April and May in rebates and refunds. A pittance!
A letter printed in The Dallas Morning News by Harry Bomberger of Flower Mound put it best. After calling PowerToChoose.org confusing and unhelpful, he described the add-ons, the delivery charges, taxes and more.
He writes, “Shopping is a guessing game. … An out-the-door price becomes impossible to figure. When I call, I always seem to get someone who doesn’t know a kilowatt-hour from Adam. Really frustrating when it can be made easier like it once was.”
Governor, I wonder if you approved the huge pay raises the (p)UC voted to give to ERCOT directors who run the state’s electricity grid.
As first reported by Kelso King in his newsletter about the (p)UC, salaries for ERCOT board members — a part-time job — will jump from $87,000 a year to $160,000.
On top of that, the chairman’s bonus increased from $12,800 to $35,000, and the vice chair added another $15,000 (up from $7,500). ERCOT lists 11 board members.
Do you have trouble reading your electric bill? Here’s what all those terms and numbers mean.
Let’s not forget that Pablo Vegas, the ERCOT CEO, is paid an annual salary of $990,000, plus he received a $250,000 signing bonus, up to $500,000 for relocation costs, plus another $6 million spread out over six years.
Governor, I’ll guess you talk to electricity company CEOs and their lobbyists more than people like Shannon Richardson of Lewisville. She spent four days studying the retail market, shopping for the best deal for her family.
On PowerToChoose.org, she says: “The vendors found a way to game it. It seems that nobody is paying attention anymore, so anything goes.”
Among her findings: Some companies tack on a “base charge.” Others don’t. At some, a mailed paper bill costs $4. Pay by phone is $4. And if your usage is zero, there could be an inactivity fee.
See? At some companies, we pay them to take our money, and we pay even when we don’t use any electricity.
“What I hate most,” she says, “is that there are so many variables that can affect your bill, there is no way to pare it down. Too much fluff added on the back end of the contract.”
Mark Kerins of Dallas called Reliant Energy and asked questions. But he couldn’t get them to give him a price over the phone.
He said, “They explicitly said multiple times the only way to get this info is to sign up for the plan, and then they will provide the Electricity Facts Label.”
“Isn’t this illegal?” he asks. “I thought all the companies were required to make EFLs publicly available so you could shop around.”
A Reliant spokesperson told me, “We agree the agent could have been more clear when explaining the prices.”
PUC spokesperson Ellie Breed showed me the rule that requires the facts label to be provided to a customer “upon enrollment.” She reminds that customers have three days to cancel a contract without a penalty. And for online purchases the only information you’re required to give when shopping is your ZIP code.
See what a hot mess this is?
Governor, do you care that millions of Texans overpay for electricity?
Governor, do you care that electricity companies run roughshod over customers with tricks and gimmicks that add to a monthly bill?
Governor, do you care that the state’s electricity system is broken and in need of strong leadership to fix it?
Remember this continued degradation of ethical norms for electricity companies is there for all to see.
