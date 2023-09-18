Ken Paxton on opening day

Attorney General Ken Paxton confers with Gov. Greg Abbott outside the state Senate chamber before his swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 10, 2023, opening day of the 88th Texas Legislature. 

 Bob Daemmrich/For the Texas Tribune

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/09/18/paxton-impeachment-attorney-general/.

AUSTIN — When Ken Paxton became attorney general of Texas, he inherited a well-oiled conservative legal war machine that served as the linchpin of a slow but effective conservative takeover of the judicial system.

He returns now, impeached but not removed, to run a much different operation. Many of the highest-profile attorneys have fled the office, some into the arms of the House impeachment managers. The state has had a dismal record the past few years in front of a conservative Supreme Court, and embarrassing missteps in significant human trafficking cases. And the impeachment proceedings, while saving Paxton’s job, did a number on the agency’s reputation, morale and relationships with external partners.

The Texas Tribune's Robert Downen contributed to this story.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

