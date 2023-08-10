High speed rail

The high-speed train Texas Central has proposed operating between Houston and Dallas would be similar to this N700 bullet train that runs from Tokyo to Osaka. 

 Courtesy photo/Texas Central

Discussed for years, a high-speed rail connecting Dallas and Houston is one step closer to reality.

Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes — that’s how long officials say it would take to make the usual five-hour drive on a bullet train.

0
0
0
0
0