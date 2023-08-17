American Airlines is creating a new DFW to Barcelona route next summer and a few other international additions as the carrier prepares for another busy schedule for its wide-body aircraft.

The new route out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport will start June 5. The Fort Worth-based carrier is also adding nonstop flights from Philadelphia to Copenhagen, Denmark (starting June 6); Naples, Italy (June 5); and Nice, France (May 6). American is also bringing back flights between Chicago O’Hare and Venice, Italy, starting June 5. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Aug. 20.

