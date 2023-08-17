American Airlines is creating a new DFW to Barcelona route next summer and a few other international additions as the carrier prepares for another busy schedule for its wide-body aircraft.
The new route out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport will start June 5. The Fort Worth-based carrier is also adding nonstop flights from Philadelphia to Copenhagen, Denmark (starting June 6); Naples, Italy (June 5); and Nice, France (May 6). American is also bringing back flights between Chicago O’Hare and Venice, Italy, starting June 5. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Aug. 20.
“American is thrilled to add three new European destinations,” said Brian Znotins, senior vice president of network and schedule planning at American. “New service from Philadelphia and expanded trans-Atlantic service from Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth will offer customers convenient one-stop access from more than 200 unique destinations across the U.S. to Europe next summer.”
DFW Airport already has daily flights to Madrid, Spain’s capital, on American and Iberian, but none to Barcelona on the Mediterranean coast.
American is also planning more flights for this winter, as travelers will soon ditch the cold weather for warmer destinations like Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.
Beginning Oct. 29, American will expand to daily flights for its DFW to Buenos Aires, Argentina, routes. It’s also expanding its DFW to Cozumel, Mexico, routes to two daily flights from Jan. 8 to April 3. It’s also expanding its DFW to Nassau, Bahamas, to daily flights starting Feb. 15. American is also extending to year-round service for its flights to Dublin and Rome.
American also announced it was expanding its routes to Shanghai early next year, with daily service between DFW Airport and Shanghai Pudong International starting in January, according to Bloomberg.
