American Airlines

A ramp worker directs an aircraft as American Airlines planes are seen at at Terminal C at DFW International Airport in June 16.

 Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News file photo

American Airlines is cutting thousands of flights from its schedule for the remainder of this summer and fall, to “ensure operational reliability” for the rest of the year.

Fort Worth-based American has returned faster and more aggressively than other airlines from the COVID-19 pandemic, even though challenges linger with staffing, pilots, fuel costs and supply chains.

