Elio David Cumana Rivas was killed at the Allen Outlet Mall on May 6, but he wasn’t there alone.
An asylum seeker from Venezuela, Cumana had lived with longtime friends in Dallas since he arrived in the U.S. in September 2022.
Daniel Seijas and Liz Rojas set up an inflatable mattress for Cumana in the living room of their one-bedroom apartment in far North Dallas. The couple, also from Venezuela, had known Cumana for more than a decade, and Daniel and Elio were like brothers.
Now, Cumana’s half-brother, Roberto De Abreu Rivas, who arrived at the border the day Elio was killed, stays with the couple as he tries to navigate sending Cumana’s remains back home to Venezuela.
De Abreu takes the ashes with him everywhere he goes. The couple is so distraught, they can’t bear keeping his ashes in their home, so De Abreu keeps them in his car for now.
On May 6, Cumana, Seijas, Rojas, and the couple’s 3-month-old baby arrived before 11 a.m. at the Allen mall to buy some clothes for an upcoming trip to New York City to visit another friend from Venezuela.
They did some shopping, had lunch at Fatburger, and walked around awhile. They heard gunshots and thought it was fireworks.
“We heard a blast and didn’t know what it was. Elio even joked about someone coming for us,” Rojas said in an interview with The Dallas Morning News. “All of a sudden, we turned around and saw many people running towards where we were.”
Seijas grabbed Rojas by the shoulders, pulled the baby out of the stroller and, as luck would have it, found the door to a store open.
“The moment I grabbed Liz, and we grabbed the baby, Elio yelled, ‘Over here’ and ran,” Seijas said. “It was all very fast, and he reacted by running. I didn’t have time to grab him or anything.”
They took shelter in the back room of the Fossil store for a couple of hours.
“We were about 20 people in there, and we could hear the gunshots outside,” Rojas said. “We were all quiet. It was a lot of anguish because we had to be quiet, and my baby suddenly wanted to cry, and we were terrified that the shooter would discover us in there.”
Seijas texted Cumana asking where he was, but he didn’t respond.
After a few hours, the police arrived and took them out with their hands up. In the distance, Rojas caught a glimpse of a man on the ground but did not recognize him. They later learned that it was Cumana.
The family had to walk more than two miles under the scorching sun to escape the area because no transportation was available. They kept calling Cumana, but he never answered. Finally, an Uber driver agreed to give them a ride.
“We arrived at our home very scared and thought Elio would arrive at any moment. The night passed and nothing. We got really worried,” Seijas said.
Early Sunday morning, Seijas began searching for his friend in hospitals and with the police, but no one wanted to give him information because he was not his relative.
On Monday, the FBI opened a Family Assistance Center to help victims, and Seijas went to ask about his friend. A Spanish-speaking FBI official took him in and, after a while, took him to the medical examiner’s office.
“Don’t tell me Elio is dead,” Seijas said he told the FBI agent. “I couldn’t believe it; it was so hard just thinking about it, and being there was the worst.”
The medical examiner’s office asked for a family contact, and Seijas gave them Luis, Cumana’s brother, who lives in Chile. “They told his brother the news, and then he told his father,” Seijas said. “It was a tough moment.”
Afterward, Rojas had a hard time being alone in her home or going out with her child. “The darkness terrified me,” she said.
It was also complicated for Seijas, but he had to find ways to deal with the grief and impact.
“It sounds hideous, but the truth is that life goes on, the bills keep coming, the rent has to be paid … and I can’t stop to mourn my friend,’ Seijas said. “But it hurts my soul. It was a tragedy.”
