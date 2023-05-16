allen09

Rose Crayton, left, of Frisco and Paula Willard of McKinney pause on May 12 at the crosses for sisters Daniela and Sofia Mendoza at the memorial honoring the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen. The memorial was removed Tuesday.

 Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News

ALLEN — On a patch of grass at the edge of the outlet mall, a cluster of crosses was staked into the cracked earth. Next to the crosses, mourners placed supermarket flowers and stuffed toy elephants and baby dolls and handwritten letters.

In the days after the May 6 mass shooting, this makeshift memorial grew into a monument to grief. Eight people were killed and at least seven were wounded, but countless more were devastated. So they drove here to pray, to say goodbye, to weep and to ask why.

