Rose Crayton, left, of Frisco and Paula Willard of McKinney pause on May 12 at the crosses for sisters Daniela and Sofia Mendoza at the memorial honoring the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen. The memorial was removed Tuesday.
ALLEN — On a patch of grass at the edge of the outlet mall, a cluster of crosses was staked into the cracked earth. Next to the crosses, mourners placed supermarket flowers and stuffed toy elephants and baby dolls and handwritten letters.
In the days after the May 6 mass shooting, this makeshift memorial grew into a monument to grief. Eight people were killed and at least seven were wounded, but countless more were devastated. So they drove here to pray, to say goodbye, to weep and to ask why.
On Tuesday, more than one week after the nation’s second-deadliest shooting this year, volunteers and first responders dismantled the memorial. Volunteers plan to sort through mementos and distribute them to families of victims.
“People have come here every day, morning and night,” said Nina Majmudar of Allen, who has volunteered at the memorial with her husband, Paresh. “They didn’t want to be alone.”
Can a place help people heal? Cheryl Jackson, who acted as a sort of memorial mayor, believed so. Jackson set out to make the memorial look like Allen’s living room. She and other volunteers fashioned a slab of pavement into a carpet of red, yellow and pink rose petals. Every day, she shuffled wilting flowers to the back, placing fresh bouquets in the front, and passed out black Sharpies for people to sign their names.
More than once, volunteers called area clinics to find counselors who could help mourners.
Letters and notes flooded in. In one, a girl named Rachel wrote to second grader Sofia Mendoza, who along with her sister, Daniela, was killed in the shooting:
“I know you are in heaven now,” Rachel wrote. “I heard heaven is buitiful [sic]. I asked God to give you all your favorite toys so you can play all day long.”
Maria McReynolds of McKinney visited the memorial almost daily. As a mother of four, she felt pulled here, even waking up early Mother’s Day to visit the memorial of Cindy Cho, who was killed with her husband, Kyu, and 3-year-old son, James. Their eldest son, William Cho, survived.
She was not alone. The crowds on Mother’s Day swelled as mourners flocked to the memorial with flowers and cards.
“We gave people a place of healing,” McReynolds said. “My heart hurts. It’s going to take some time.”
After the crowd subsided Tuesday, after the final letters, photographs and stuffed teddy bears were packed away, a handful of people stayed behind.
They gathered together, crying and hugging. Behind them, only a single black cross remained.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.