Allen Premium Outlets’ owner began to share plans to reopen with tenants Thursday.
In an email, the shopping center’s managers said the decision has been made to wait until all funeral services have been held for the eight victims killed Saturday by a gunman at the shopping center, according to WFAA.
Simon Property Group, the mall’s owner, has had counseling services available this week at the outlet center for employees trying to heal emotionally from the mass shooting, according to retailers.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, May 8, all investigating law enforcement had cleared the scene and turned the mall back over to Simon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Since then, retailers have been allowed back into their stores which were left quickly after the mall was evacuated Saturday. Eight people were killed and seven wounded on May 6. The shooting started near the H&M store and the shooter was later shot in front of the Fatburger restaurant.
Earlier this week some stores were frustrated by the lack of information from Simon and that the managers weren’t asking stores their opinions about a reopening process.
The public has created a large memorial of crosses and flowers near the outlet center’s main entrance and it’s visible from Stacy Road.
“People are still gathering at that memorial. Some are still hospitalized and others are grieving for their family members,” said Sharon Mayer, CEO of Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce. Allen Premium Outlets is a member of the chamber.
“We want to do everything we can to support them,” Mayer said. She’s been visiting open businesses around the mall.
The mall’s website now says it will be closed through Thursday, May 18. Many area memorial services are next week.
