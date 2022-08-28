The nation’s major airlines canceled more than 53,000 flights during the first half of 2022, led by Fort Worth-based American Airlines, as the air travel industry struggles to find its footing.
Air carriers canceled 2.8% of all flights between January and June, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation. American, the nation’s largest carrier, canceled 3.88% of flights during the first six months of 2022, more than any of its major competitors and ahead of only Spirit, Allegiant and JetBlue.
During the first six months of pre-pandemic 2019, airlines canceled 2.12% of flights, which was even a high percentage at the time because the Boeing 737 Max had been grounded by federal regulators after two deadly crashes overseas.
This year’s flight cancellation numbers included a rough June, when American Airlines blamed bad weather for why it canceled 4.4% of all of its flights, including its regional carriers.
The report comes amid increased scrutiny on airlines from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has promised to pursue tougher regulations if the industry can’t become more reliable and more consumer friendly.
Airlines, including American, have apologized to passengers for unreliable operations and pledged to cut flights during the second half of the year to reduce cancellations and delays. But ongoing problems are cutting into the credibility of an already battered industry, said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst and president of Atmosphere Research.
“There’s no question that airlines’ reliability and on-time performance has been below anyone’s level of acceptability and the airlines would probably be the first to admit it,” Harteveld said. “These airlines know they have to get their acts together and, if they don’t, the government will step in to make sure they do.”
Delays and cancellations are chipping away at consumer confidence in airlines, Harteveldt said.
“If airlines can’t be more reliable, business travelers may choose to cut down on flying permanently in favor of Microsoft Teams or Zoom,” Harteveldt said.
Since airlines canceled 161,000 flights in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit and air demand dropped to almost nothing amid worldwide restrictions, air carriers have had a hard time with delays and cancellations despite flying fewer flights than they did in 2019 and earlier.
The industry is operating about 10% to 15% fewer flights than it did in 2019.
Other key measures are down, too. Airlines are losing more bags than in previous years, more customers are complaining and the rate of delays has been the highest since 2014.
These kinds of airline issues nearly caused Meredith Williams and Ty Potts of Friona, Texas, to miss their own wedding in Pensacola, Fla., earlier this month after buying tickets in March.
First, their flight was delayed coming into DFW International Airport from Amarillo. After several more delays, their connecting flight was canceled outright.
With three dozen guests waiting for them at the Gulf Coast beach destination, they were forced to rent a car at DFW Airport, drive overnight and search for new clothes because their luggage was in another place.
“We ended up paying approximately $4,000 extra, due to all of the delays, cancellations, improper handling of flights, and overbooking of pilots by American Airlines,” said Meredith Williams, whose last name is now Potts. ”People should be able to budget for a trip without having to subconsciously double their budget.”
Airlines have assigned plenty of blame for poor performance to bad weather. There have been staffing shortages at air traffic control towers in key regions such as Florida and New York and an industrywide shortage of pilots due to aviators retiring during the COVID-19 pandemic and others hitting the mandatory retirement age of 65.
Even Delta Air Lines, once the gold standard for airline reliability, canceled 9,553 flights so far this year, more than the Atlanta-based carrier canceled in any previous year on record, except for 2020.
The only major operator to reduce the number of canceled flights has been Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, which cut back its summer schedule a few months ago to make sure its remaining flights would be more reliable. Still, Southwest has delayed more than 23% of its flights so far this year, the worst in the industry among its major legacy competitors.
Harteveldt said reliability has been the focus of every airline executive since early 2021, but a confluence of complications has made it difficult.
The new CEOs of American and Southwest Airlines, Robert Isom and Bob Jordan, respectively, both made delays and cancellations their top priorities when taking the executive suite, starting with hiring. Southwest is back above pre-pandemic staffing levels and American Airlines has hired 20,000 people for a net gain of 12,000 jobs.
American Airlines chief operating officer David Seymour told employees in a memo earlier this month that June was rough, but July was better.
“The summer hasn’t been without its share of challenges, including a particularly tough June for the entire industry,” Seymour said in the memo. “But as we closed out July, we’re seeing improved operational performance and a more reliable airline.”
Other airline executives have made similar hopeful statements this year in months such as March, when pent-up demand resulted in heavy spring break travel. But the progress stalled again a few months later, leading to a challenging summer travel season for airlines and passengers alike.