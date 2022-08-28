The nation’s major airlines canceled more than 53,000 flights during the first half of 2022, led by Fort Worth-based American Airlines, as the air travel industry struggles to find its footing.

Air carriers canceled 2.8% of all flights between January and June, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation. American, the nation’s largest carrier, canceled 3.88% of flights during the first six months of 2022, more than any of its major competitors and ahead of only Spirit, Allegiant and JetBlue.

