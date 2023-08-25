Finding an affordable flight at DFW International Airport has only gotten more expensive in the past year, according to a report from SmartAsset.
DFW Airport’s airfare prices have increased nearly 20% between the first quarter of 2022 and the same time period in 2023, pushing it to the 14th-most expensive airport to use in the United States, according to the report.
As more Americans begin to travel for leisure and business again, prices have begun reflecting the increase in demand. According to the report, domestic airfare costs nationwide have increased 16%. DFW’s prices have increased from $359 to $406, the report says.
Historically, flying through DFW Airport has been more expensive than other airports, and it could be partially due to a lack of competition, Rick Seaney, CEO of FareCompare said.
“More than 85 percent of all flights in Dallas are Southwest and American Airlines,” Seaney said. “So we’re basically saying they’re raising their ticket prices. That’s generally a function of higher demand and that people didn’t fly for about two or three years during and after the pandemic.”
The average ticket out of Dallas Love Field, which is dominated by Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, was $339 in the first quarter, up about 13% from a year ago, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
Though important factors like jet fuel prices have increased airfares, Hayley Berg, lead economist at Hopper, said consumer worry over issues like a pilot strike may also be increasing prices.
“We might see consumer behavior shift when there are stories like pilots negotiating for higher wages, typically, that will flow back to airlines through consumer behavior,” Berg said. “If consumers were worried about inflation, they’re going to cut back on spending, and we’d see lower demand for flights and prices come down. But we’re not seeing that.”
The travel booking app, Berg said, is seeing in its data that airfare prices are lower than before the pandemic. Prices may feel higher for customers due to a change in flying habits.
“Throughout the last 18 months, we’ve heard really consistently that travelers don’t feel like prices are as low as they were before,” Berg said. “Part of that is their own fault. People are consistently booking travel much closer to departure than they have in years. That means they are missing, in many cases, the lowest prices that might be available on a route.”
Though methods like skiplagging can save travelers money, Seaney said more traditional methods are the safest way for people to keep more money in their wallets.
“You’ll want to start shopping two or three months before departure. You don’t want to buy your ticket too early or too late,” Seaney said. “A big mistake people make, especially here in the Dallas area, is they don’t use their loyalty points. You’re better off using those points now as opposed to saving it for that one big trip or an emergency.”
