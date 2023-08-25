DFW Airport

Passengers wait in line at a TSA security checkpoint inside Terminal C at DFW International Airport on March 1.

 Elías Valverde II/Dallas Morning News file photo

Finding an affordable flight at DFW International Airport has only gotten more expensive in the past year, according to a report from SmartAsset.

DFW Airport’s airfare prices have increased nearly 20% between the first quarter of 2022 and the same time period in 2023, pushing it to the 14th-most expensive airport to use in the United States, according to the report.

