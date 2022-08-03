From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/08/02/ted-cruz-john-cornyn-veterans-health-care/.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz voted to advance federal legislation expanding health care protections for certain military veterans after fierce criticism for voting to delay its passage last week.

The U.S. Senate passed legislation Tuesday that will help provide care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Recommended for you