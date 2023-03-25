Bella J. Rockman

Bella J. Rockman, a neuropsychotherapist and survivor of domestic violence, speaks to reporters at a Texas Council on Family Violence press conference at the state Capitol on Thursday.

 Courtesy photo/Texas House of Representatives

Advocates for domestic violence survivors want state lawmakers to spend nearly $88 million to help fund resources they say would better serve survivors and their families.

The Texas Council on Family Violence, a nonprofit support group, laid out a proposed funding plan that would include $78.7 million for basic family violence services like child care and therapy. Another $6.3 million would help the council provide more housing and legal services, while $3 million would go toward violence prevention and community education.

