While Frisco officials members tabled action on a special-use permit for Universal’s theme park until March 7, residents during the public hearing portion of Tuesday’s joint City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission meeting seemed to be shifting position and more open to the proposal.
On Jan. 11, Universal Parks & Resorts announced the purchase of a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new, kids-focused park and hotel.
Since then, residents have voiced concerns about traffic, crime, crowded roadways, city transparency and whether the theme park would be a good fit for Frisco.
There was more opposition during past meetings than on Tuesday as most commenters said they were on board with the idea and residents asked only that their concerns be heard by the applicant and by city staff as the project is planned.
“Whether we win or lose this, [the] Fields [project] will continue,” said Rob Gammon, who lives in Cobb Hill, the subdivision closest to where the park will be built. “We are the eyes and ears on the ground. We’re here for you guys, and we are just as invested as you are.”
Gammon urged council members and planning commissioners to form an advisory committee made up of residents, the applicant and city staff to ensure the park is designed to standards suitable to everyone.
Lance Taylor, another Cobb Hill resident, said the theme park is an exciting project for the city and should bring in a lot of revenue.
“I can see the economic benefits, and I want to support it,” Taylor said, adding that his home would be about 400 feet from the park. “But it seems unfair for Cobb Hill to carry the weight of the benefit.”
Taylor suggested a wide, beautified path around the park that citizens could use and that would insulate the nearby neighborhood.
Frisco resident Daniel Ko said he was excited when the project was first announced but had concerns about its impacts. On Tuesday, he highlighted potential benefits to the park.
“I see both sides,” Ko said.
With Frisco having retail, sports teams and corporate offices, the theme park could also offer educational opportunities for area schools and create pathways for people pursuing careers in theater, he said.
“This could have a positive impact for the city of Frisco,” Ko said.
Cobb Hill resident Melissa Scott said she has surveyed the neighborhood to see how residents feel about the project.
“We’re not 100% there, but we’re 75% there,” Scott said. “We can get there, if we work together.”
Not everyone was on board. Some residents continued to voice concerns about how transparently the project is being handled, the urgency of it, and who the park would most benefit.
“We didn’t move here to be in the middle of Orlando,” said resident Sarah Rouse, who also spoke about crime associated with theme parks.
Residents also want more information about the project, and planning Commissioner Steve Cone agreed.
“People need to have more of an understanding of what’s going on,” Cone said. “They still have serious concerns. … This is a really big ask.”
Mayor Jeff Cheney said more information will be presented at the next meeting, scheduled for March 7. A vote on a special-use permit for the park is expected at that meeting. The presentation will include renderings and information about landscape buffers, traffic flow and height restrictions.
Gammon also spoke about connections formed between neighbors who became acquainted at meetings on the theme park.
“Two weeks ago, most of us had not met each other,” Gammon said, referring to the packed council chamber. “I am beyond inspired for what we can do as a community.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.