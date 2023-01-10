AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signaled his support for a controversial proposal to overhaul how electricity is bought and sold in Texas that aims to address grid weaknesses exposed in the deadly 2021 winter storm.

In a letter to the Public Utility Commission — the board of Abbott appointees that regulates Texas’ power grid — Abbott said he supports a grid redesign that improves the system’s reliability by encouraging the construction of natural gas power plants.

