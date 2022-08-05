Washington, D.C.

Two buses transporting migrants from Texas arrive at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on April 21. Gov. Greg Abbott has announced plans to add New York City as an additional stop for dropping off migrants. 

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas is now busing migrants from the Mexican border to New York City, the state’s latest confrontation with an East Coast city over the influx at the border.

Abbott’s office said the first bus to New York City would arrive Friday morning at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. It comes months after Texas began offering migrants bus rides to Washington, D.C., where the mayor, Muriel Bowser, has said the city is now being overwhelmed.

