Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered two state criminal justice agencies to investigate whether lapses occurred on their watch after two Dallas parolees with ankle monitors were accused of murder within two weeks.

Abbott wrote in a letter to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles that ankle monitors did not deter Nestor Hernandez and Zeric Jackson from the “heinous crimes” in which they are suspected. Hernandez is accused of two slayings at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, while Jackson is accused in a Lake Highlands killing.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you