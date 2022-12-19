Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered two state criminal justice agencies to investigate whether lapses occurred on their watch after two Dallas parolees with ankle monitors were accused of murder within two weeks.
Abbott wrote in a letter to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles that ankle monitors did not deter Nestor Hernandez and Zeric Jackson from the “heinous crimes” in which they are suspected. Hernandez is accused of two slayings at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, while Jackson is accused in a Lake Highlands killing.
Abbott ordered the agencies, which are in charge of parole decisions and monitoring parolees, to present a joint report for his office with administrative and legislative recommendations by Jan. 4.
“Although nothing can be done to bring back these victims, Texas must protect Texas residents from similar acts,” the governor wrote.
The Board of Pardons and Paroles came under scrutiny from Dallas and state officials after the hospital slayings. But the board defended releasing Hernandez from prison early after a felony conviction, saying the circumstances were “not unusual.” It was unclear whether the agencies investigated prior to the letter.
Amanda Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said the agency received Abbott’s letter and is conducting a “comprehensive investigation” into the supervision of both parolees.
“The agency has already taken additional steps to prevent lapses in supervision, such as a review of policies and operations, additional training requirements for staff, and conducting compliance audits,” Hernandez said. “TDCJ is committed to providing public safety and making any necessary changes to help prevent any future tragedies.”
The board said in a prepared statement Monday that it will also conduct an investigation and send a report with its findings to Abbott.
“The BPP is committed to public safety and strives to make decisions consistent with this commitment,” the statement said.
Hernandez, 30, is charged with capital murder, aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he opened fire Oct. 22 in Methodist Dallas Medical Center and killed Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, and Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker.
About two weeks after the Methodist case, police said Jackson, also a parolee with an ankle monitor, fatally shot 39-year-old Brian Dillard in the 10000 block of Audelia Road in Lake Highlands. Dillard was with Jackson’s girlfriend, who told police she was in the shower when she heard a loud bang and found Dillard on the floor with the front door propped open against him, according to an affidavit.
Jackson was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2007 for a deadly aggravated robbery. He’d been denied parole four times, but after a fifth review, was released May 6 of this year with his enrollment in the prison system’s super intensive supervision program, which included the ankle monitor, according to parole board.
