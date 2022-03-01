Gov. Greg Abbott won his Republican primary outright, capping a year during which he faced vocal challengers from his right.
While largely expected, the decisive victory allows Abbott to fully focus on the general election, where he will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke.
For months, Abbott’s primary opponents hounded him over his response to the coronavirus pandemic, criticizing his executive orders in its early stages — which included a statewide mask mandate and business shutdowns — and alleging he had not fought hard enough against local mandates. They also accused Abbott of not doing enough to secure the Texas-Mexico border, even as he combated illegal immigration with unprecedented steps for a governor.
Polling long gave Abbott a wide lead over his challengers, though the primary continued to attract attention because it seemed at times that Abbott was governing in response to the criticism from his right. For example, in October, Abbott issued a ban on all COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including by private businesses, even though his office had previously said they should be able to decide on their own.
Still, Abbott publicly ignored his primary opposition, and his campaign dismissed the idea that the governor was tacking right because of them.
Abbott had tremendous advantages in his primary, including a war chest that at one point topped $65 million. And he put it to use, spending $15 million from Jan. 21 through Feb. 19, including on TV ads that pitched him as tough on the border. He barnstormed the state from early January onward, making 60 campaign stops across the state.
Abbott had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who backed Abbott in June for reelection. It was an early blow to Abbott’s intraparty critics, and Trump stood by Abbott even as his challengers sought to undermine the governor’s pro-Trump credentials in recent months.
— Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune
Texas AG Ken Paxton headed for a runoff
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is headed toward a primary runoff against Land Commissioner George P. Bush, according to Decision Desk HQ.
Paxton, the two-term incumbent, boasted the largest campaign war chest and the support of former President Donald Trump. But in a field of four candidates, he was unable to secure more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff election, setting the embattled attorney general on the defensive in the biggest fight of his political life.
Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and Bush were neck and neck throughout Tuesday evening, but Bush was able to pull ahead as election day results were tallied. U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Tyler trailed them for much of the night.
At an election night watch party in McKinney on Tuesday night, Paxton acknowledged he was heading toward a runoff race, which is scheduled for May 24, and pitched himself as the candidate against the “establishment.”
“May 24 is not that far away. Tomorrow we start 0-0,” Paxton told the crowd. “If you want to keep winning for Texas, if you want to be part of saving Texas and saving this country, we’re going to have to fight the fight for the next two and a half months, get our vote back out, unite the conservatives.”
At Bush’s watch party in Austin, he said Republican voters spoke clearly.
“He is going to divert attention away from his legal problems and personal challenges,” Bush said of Paxton. “I’m going to be the most effective to secure the border, back law enforcement and take on issues that we’ve been talking about on this campaign. So he can talk all he wants, but we’re going to have three months to have this debate if he dares leave his basement.”
Bush challenged Paxton to five televised debates across Texas, but said “I suspect that he won’t show up to anything.”
— James Barragán and Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune
Patrick has big lead in GOP primary for lt. governor
AUSTIN — With early results coming in from across the state, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appeared headed toward victory late Tuesday in the Republican primary.
Patrick had a strong lead over his five challengers with more than 75% of the vote. The results likely will hold, paving the way for him to appear on November’s ballot in his bid for a third term as lieutenant governor.
“The people of Texas have spoken with one conservative voice, confirming what we already know. Texans are committed to keeping our state on its conservative path,” Patrick said in a news release.
Meanwhile, Houston accountant Mike Collier was falling short of the 50% majority needed to avoid a runoff in the Democratic primary. Carrollton state Rep. Michelle Beckley was in second place, but not far ahead of Texas Democratic Party vice chairwoman Carla Brailey.
The primary for lieutenant governor will set in place the final candidates vying to preside over the Texas Senate, often considered the most powerful political position in Texas.
— Philip Jankowski, The Dallas Morning News