WASHINGTON – Gov. Greg Abbott hit back with defiance on Friday after the Biden administration warned that Texas’ use of razor wire and floating barriers to deter migrants from crossing the Rio Grande is illegal, insisting the state is within its rights and vowing to defend its costly efforts.

“Texas has the sovereign authority to defend our border, under the U.S. Constitution and the Texas Constitution,” Abbott declared on Twitter. “We will continue to deploy every strategy to protect Texans and Americans — and the migrants risking their lives. We will see you in court, Mr. President.”

0
0
0
0
0