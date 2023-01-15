DALLAS — With Nova, the clouded leopard, reunited with her sister at the Dallas Zoo, police are also now investigating a second tampered enclosure on the grounds — home to a small troop of spectacled langur monkeys.

On Saturday, zoo staff uncovered a cut on the langurs’ exhibit, similar in appearance to that of the clouded leopards’ habitat. Authorities believe the tampering was likely intentional, but it’s unclear whether these incidents are related.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you