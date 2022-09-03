Rio Grande River
A row of shipping containers and razor wire placed on the banks of the Rio Grande River by Gov. Greg Abbott to form a makeshift border wall in Eagle Pass on Nov. 19, 2021.

 Chris Stokes/The Texas Tribune

The bodies of eight people were recovered from the Rio Grande after dozens of migrants were swept downriver near Eagle Pass, Texas, in what appeared to be the deadliest mass drowning along the border in years, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Friday.

CBP officials said the drownings occurred Thursday morning after a large group attempted to cross the Rio Grande, whose currents were running swiftly after several days of rain.

