It’s been a challenge for Sarah Brooke to feed her baby since he was born six months ago. First, she had difficulties breastfeeding. Her son, Solo, couldn’t tolerate any cow’s milk, so she cut it out of her diet, but he continued to vomit. She switched to formula, but the vomiting and constipation continued. After several emergency room visits and pediatrician appointments, Brooke finally found a formula her son can drink without having an allergic reaction and getting sick. But that formula, Nutramigen Ready To Feed, is nearly impossible to find these days, and every day is a fresh struggle to feed her son.
Brooke, a 33-year-old retired and disabled veteran from Forney, is one of tens of thousands of parents and caretakers struggling to feed their infants during the ongoing nationwide formula shortage. The shortage has been especially brutal for people like Brooke who have children with special dietary needs and who rely on the federal aid program WIC to feed their children. The program, which provides grants to states to assist low-income families with food for their children under the age of five, pays for about half of the baby formula used nationwide, according to a 2018 report.
Brooke allowed The Dallas Morning News to follow along as she, with her baby in tow, spent a grueling day trekking across the expanse of D-FW in search of formula.
This is what one day of trying to find food for her baby looked like.
7:30 a.m.
Brooke loads Solo into the car and starts the day by dropping off some formula her son is unable to eat to another family who needs it. She found the family through a Facebook group called DFW Formula Fed Babies, where people share information on formula restocks and put out requests for formulas they need for their children.
8:20 a.m.
Brooke arrives at the Rockwall WIC clinic to recharge her WIC card and have her account updated to cover the specialty formula Solo’s pediatrician prescribed him. Only a handful of formula brands are covered by WIC (most of which are Abbott brands, which were part of the recall that sparked the shortage), and a doctor’s prescription is needed in order for the program to cover other formula types.
8:50 a.m.
With her updated WIC card in hand, Brooke makes her first stop at a Target in Rockwall. It’s a bust. The baby formula shelves are empty save for a dozen or so cans of one powdered formula brand. She changes Solo’s diaper before getting back into the car. Brooke then spends some time scrolling through local Facebook formula-finding groups to see if anyone has spotted the Nutramigen Ready To Feed in stock anywhere. No luck.
9:50 a.m.
Brooke arrives at a Rowlett Walmart Neighborhood Market. Only a few types of formula are available behind a glass case. An employee tells Brooke that they get several deliveries of baby formula a week, but lately they haven’t been receiving very much to stock their shelves with. Brooke loads Solo and his carseat back into the car.
“I’m stressed,” she says through tears. “My formula is not even the hardest one to find, so I feel bad for other moms. I’m pissed that this even happened.”
10:15 a.m.
This time Brooke tries a Walmart Supercenter in Wylie. She finds sparse shelves and no Nutramigen Ready To Feed. She sits in the car and makes calls to nearby grocery stores to see if they have it. No luck.
10:40 a.m.
Brooke stops at a CVS in Wylie. Still no formula. She changes Solo’s diaper.
11:20 a.m.
She drives west to Plano and tries a Tom Thumb. She doesn’t find the formula she needs, but she does find two bottles of a close substitute. She has to give her son a laxative in order for him to be able to drink it, but at least it’s something. A tiny victory. Because it’s not the brand approved through WIC, though, she has to pay for it out-of-pocket. Another defeat.
12:15 p.m.
Her gas tank is running low, so Brooke pulls into a RaceTrac to fill up. She pays $61.59 for 13 gallons.
12:20 p.m.
Brooke makes a stop at a Sonic in Plano to get lunch for herself and feed Solo his second bottle. She searches the websites of other nearby stores to look for Nutramigen while she eats.
12:55 p.m.
She drives 40 minutes to South Dallas to see if the Army and Air Force Exchange Service might have the formula. She walks out empty handed.
1:15 p.m.
An online search shows that a Tom Thumb in Duncanville has the formula she can give her son as long as he takes laxatives with it. She heads there and finds eight bottles of it on a bottom shelf. She buys four.
“At least he’s good now for a week,” she says. “Part of me is relieved because at least he’ll be able to eat, but part of me feels really bad because he still gets constipated on this formula.”
1:50 p.m.
Seven hours after setting out for the day, Brooke and Solo arrive back home in Forney. “I still need to find some [formula], but at least he has some for a couple more days,” she says.
She will start the same search over again in a few days. The national formula supply is expected to normalize in the coming months, but until then, Brooke, and so many others in her same position, will have to scour the metroplex week after week to find enough food to feed their children.