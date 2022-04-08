Fire continues to burn at a pallet factory in Alvarado on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson from the Johnson County Emergency Services Department, it was believed to have started from lightning during a thunderstorm before a confirmed tornado.
A reported tornado near an Alvarado pallet fire was confirmed by the National Weather Service on Thursday, along with another one, raising the total to at least six that touched down in North Texas during storms earlier this week.
Another round of severe weather is expected to return to the region early next week.
As rain, hail and high winds pummeled North Texas on Monday, four of the confirmed tornadoes battered Johnson County, south of Tarrant County.
North of Alvarado, near the site of the lightning fire at a wooden pallet facility, a tornado spurred winds up to 85 mph as firefighters battled the blaze, according to the weather service.
About an hour after the fire started, the twister appeared. It began at about 11 p.m. and lasted eight minutes, the weather service reported.
The other confirmed on Thursday was north of Venus and carried winds up to 80 mph. Both were EF0s and the towns are about 8 miles apart.
The weather service earlier said an EF2 tornado with winds up to 112 mph hit Johnson County north of Egan, and an EF0 hit less than 5 miles south near Keene.
Jamie Moore, Johnson County’s emergency management coordinator, said about half a dozen homes were damaged.
An EF1 tornado was confirmed north in Collin County, where officials said one family in Blue Ridge lost their home to the twister, and another EF1 twister struck near Midlothian in Ellis County, southwest of Dallas.
Upcoming forecast
The chance for thunderstorms will return early next week with the possibility of isolated storms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to KXAS-TV (NBC5) meteorologist Grant Johnston. Some could be strong to severe, he said.
The weather service said Tuesday will likely bring the most widespread showers and storms.
The storms are expected to move east overnight and continue ahead of a strong cold front.
On Friday, occasional gusts of up to 30 mph created elevated grassfire concerns, especially west of Dallas-Fort Worth, Johnston said. Fire danger will rise again Sunday with strong winds.
The service said next week is expected to begin with an elevated fire danger along and west of U.S. Highway 281.