The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, bringing a halt to years of social distancing and quarantine practices as hundreds of thousands of students across the country prepare to head back to school.
The agency said the decision to relax the guidelines was largely driven by an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older having acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected over the past two and a half years.
“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools — like vaccination, boosters, and treatments — to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” said Greta Massetti, an author of the guidelines, on the agency’s website. “This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”
The news comes less than a month after the CDC increased Dallas, Collin and Tarrant counties’ risk level to red. The designation warns of high community spread and signals a change in the federal government’s recommendations for staying safe.
More than 89,800 have died from COVID-19 statewide.
Here’s what you need to know about the new recommendations to stay safe.
Quarantine
Previous CDC guidance said people who had been exposed to the virus, but were up to date on their shots, could skip the quarantine period. The new guidance expands that standard to everyone.
The CDC still recommends people who test positive to isolate from others for at least five days, regardless of whether they were vaccinated. However, people can end isolation if they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication — and they are without symptoms, or the symptoms are improving.
The CDC encourages people who become very sick or have weakened immune systems to isolate for 10 days.
Social distancing
In the latest guidance, the CDC dropped the “six foot” standard, and instead more broadly recommends “keeping your distance” from a person who has tested positive, among other preventative measures.
“In those situations, use as many prevention strategies as you can, such as practicing hand hygiene, consistently and correctly wearing a high-quality mask, improving ventilation, and keeping your distance, when possible, from the person who is sick or who tested positive,” the CDC wrote on its website.
Masks
Masks continue to be recommended only in areas where community transmission is deemed high, or if a person is considered at high risk of severe illness.
Masks can contain droplets and particles when people breathe, cough or sneeze. If they fit closely to the face, they can also protect against particles spread by others.Respirators, on the other hand, are made to protect the wearer by filtering the air and fitting closely on the face to filter out particles, including the virus that causes COVID-19. Respirators can also contain droplets and particles that the wearer breathes out, to prevent spread to others.
The CDC recommends a well-fitting disposable surgical mask and KN95s.
Vaccines
The agency retains its stance that vaccines are highly protective against severe illness and death, and said it’s important to stay up to date with new shots as variants continue to emerge.
The CDC previously said that if people who are not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations come into close contact with a person who tests positive, they should stay home for at least five days. Now, the agency says quarantining isn’t necessary, but urges those people to get tested after five days, and wear a mask for 10.
Anyone age 5 and older can receive a booster dose, while those who are older than 50, or are older than 12 and immunocompromised, can receive a second booster dose at least four months after the first.
Federal regulators have also approved a children’s dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 6 months to 4 years old. The age group can receive either the Moderna vaccine series, which requires two doses four to eight weeks apart, or the Pfizer series, which requires three doses about eight weeks apart.
To find a free vaccine near you, search vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
Testing
The new guidance says people who are ending isolation and don’t want to wear a mask for another five days, as the CDC recommends, should acquire two negative tests to reach mask-free status. One test should come no sooner than the sixth day, either after symptoms appeared, or from the initial positive test result. The second test should come 48 hours later, the new guidance said.
Two antigen tests with more than 48 hours between them provides “more reliable information because of improved test sensitivity,” the guidance said.Homes in the U.S. became eligible for a third round of free at-home tests in May. The third round will contain a total of eight tests shipped via USPS in two separate packages. The tests are available from covidtests.gov.
It takes less time — usually under an hour — to get the results of antigen tests than it does with molecular, or PCR, tests. But rapid tests are considered less effective when trying to rule out an active infection, and negative results could require further confirmation through a molecular test.
Molecular tests can take up to a week to produce results but are considered highly accurate.
Schools see significant changes
The new recommendations prioritize keeping children in school as much as possible, according to Joseph Allen, director of Harvard University’s healthy building program.
The CDC no longer recommends students quarantine if exposed to someone positive for the virus, and also dropped the suggestion schools limit students’ contacts by cohorting them in groups during the day.“Entire classrooms of kids had to miss school if they were deemed a close contact,” Allen said. “The closed schools and learning disruption have been devastating.”
The new guidance also ends last year’s “test-to-stay” recommendation that schools could test exposed students for the virus as a way to avoid quarantine, suggesting schools consider doing that only in response to an outbreak or a high-risk event at the school, such as prom or a large sports event.