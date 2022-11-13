Crash debris

Much of the debris around a damaged plane at the Dallas Executive Airport is removed on Sunday after a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra crash a day earlier.

 Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — The midair collision between two historic aircraft at a Dallas air show on Saturday killed six people, including two deeply loved Keller-area men who had been pilots for decades, according to officials and friends.

The collision involved two World War II-era planes, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. No one on the ground was injured or killed.

