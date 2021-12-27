AUSTIN – Five of the state’s infusion centers have run out of the antibody therapy used to treat the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is now the most dominant strain in the U.S.
The centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands won’t be able to offer the treatment again until January, when the state is expecting its next shipment from the federal government, the Department of State Health Services announced on Monday.
Other infusion centers are also running low, spokesman Chris Van Deusen said, and will likely deplete their supplies in the coming days.
“We have been shifting supply around, but there’s so little left at this point that it’s not going to buy significant additional time,” he said in a statement. It’s not clear whether private hospitals are facing similar shortages.
Monoclonal antibodies are used in early COVID-19 to keep patients out of the hospital and prevent severe illness. But just one of the three available therapies — made by British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline — has shown promise against omicron and supply is limited.
After pausing shipments last month, the federal government sent 55,000 doses to states this week and said it expects to distribute 300,000 more in January.
It’s not clear how many doses of the drug, called sotrovimab, will come to Texas. Van Deusen predicted supply “will likely remain limited due to manufacturing constraints.”
Omicron is driving a surge of new COVID-19 cases in Texas. Estimates attribute about 90% of new cases in the region to the highly contagious strain.
UT Southwestern scientists are predicting that Dallas County will see roughly 800 new COVID-19 infections each day by mid-January.
Public health officials continue to stress the importance of vaccinations and booster shots to prevent severe cases of the disease. Just 57% of the state’s 29 million residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 27% have received a booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.