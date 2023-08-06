Emergency crews are battling a large wildfire in Johnson County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The fire is just south of Godley, a small town located southwest of Fort Worth. In a tweet around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire is 0% contained and estimated to be at least 300 acres. That was still true as of 5:08 p.m., the service said.
A voluntary evacuation has been called for County Road 1233, the forest service tweeted. A temporary flight restriction has also been called in the area.
In a Facebook post shortly after 4 p.m., the Johnson County Office of Emergency Management said the fire was moving north to northwest.
Multiple fire departments in Johnson County, including Godley firefighters, are working to put out the blaze, the post read.
Last week, a wildfire near Blum in Hill County grew to about 300 acres before it was contained.
On Sunday, most of North Texas, including Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Johnson counties, was under an excessive heat warning through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a weather watch through Monday in anticipation of high demand on the state’s power grid. In a tweet Sunday morning, ERCOT said “grid conditions are expected to be normal.”
