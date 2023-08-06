Johnson County fire

Emergency crews are battling a large wildfire in Johnson County. The fire was estimated to be more than 300 acres Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

 Johnson County Office of Emergency Management

Emergency crews are battling a large wildfire in Johnson County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire is just south of Godley, a small town located southwest of Fort Worth. In a tweet around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire is 0% contained and estimated to be at least 300 acres. That was still true as of 5:08 p.m., the service said.

