Three people were arrested during a clash between Fort Worth police and a group defending a drag show from a protest Sunday, according to jail records and video posted to social media.
Christopher Guillott, 33, faces charges of assaulting a peace officer and interfering with public duties. Meghan Grant, 37, faces charges of resisting arrest and interfering with public duties. Samuel Fowlkes, 20, faces charges of resisting and evading arrest, assaulting a peace officer and four charges of assault with bodily injury.
All three remained in custody Monday morning; it’s unclear whether any of them had a lawyer who could comment on their behalf.
The arrests happened during a protest outside Fort Brewery & Pizza — the latest Dallas-Fort Worth area venue to be targeted for demonstrations by anti-drag groups, including Protect Texas Kids. They are often countered by pro-LGBTQ groups who say they intend to protect drag venues, performers and attendees.
The trio arrested were counterprotesters. The Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club described them as “community members and medics” in a tweet that asked supporters to donate toward their bail fund. The group also accused Fort Worth police of “attacking” counterprotesters, and said one officer practiced poor firearms discipline, posting video of him “flagging” counterprotesters with the muzzle of his rifle.
A Fort Worth police spokesman said he was “gathering all details to provide ... an update on this case.” The spokesman previously said no “major injuries” were reported during the protest. The department did not answer a question asking whether they would review the conduct of officers who responded.
Details of what started the clash were not immediately clear; arrest reports were not immediately available Monday morning.
Videos posted by both opposing groups — Protect Texas Kids and the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club — showed one of the arrests. In the videos at least two officers are seen detaining someone on the ground, while a larger group of police officers tries to keep bystanders away from the perimeter.
Grant approaches the officers and asks what the other person is being detained for. One officer pushes her back. The same officer pushes Grant back after she takes another step forward. When Grant points toward the person on the ground and asks why he’s being detained, the officer grabs her arm and pulls her toward the ground.
Members of the gun club frequently dress in all black and stand between anti-drag protesters and venues. At some protests, they openly carry rifles. Reactions to their presence has been mixed; some performers and customers say they are grateful for the protection, while some venue owners have said they are made uneasy by the display of firearms outside their business. Members of the anti-drag contingent are also frequently armed.
The gun club did not immediately respond to a message seeking further comment about the arrests on Monday.
Texas — North Texas especially — has become the epicenter of a growing movement seeking to regulate drag, or in some cases, ban its public performance altogether. Protests against drag shows have frequently drawn members of extremist and hate groups.
Legislatures in 14 states, including Texas, have introduced bills seeking to restrict or limit drag performances. Lawyers have criticized the Texas bills, saying their broad language could lead to the criminalization of anything from dirty dancing to bachelorette parties.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.