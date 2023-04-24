Three people were arrested during a clash between Fort Worth police and a group defending a drag show from a protest Sunday, according to jail records and video posted to social media.

Christopher Guillott, 33, faces charges of assaulting a peace officer and interfering with public duties. Meghan Grant, 37, faces charges of resisting arrest and interfering with public duties. Samuel Fowlkes, 20, faces charges of resisting and evading arrest, assaulting a peace officer and four charges of assault with bodily injury.

