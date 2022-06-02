DALLAS — A man who broke into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night caused significant damage, destroying property including three ancient Greek objects and a contemporary Native American piece before he was arrested, Dallas police said.
Brian Hernandez, 21, approached the museum’s glass entrance doors with a metal chair at about 9:40 p.m. and began destroying objects once inside, police said.
Hernandez broke into a glass display case and shattered a 6th-century B.C. Greek amphora — a type of ceramic vase — and a Greek box from 450 B.C. The pieces together were valued at approximately $5 million, police said, based on information from the DMA’s security and operations director, Kenneth Bennett.
But later Thursday, museum director Agustín Arteaga said in a statement that the DMA is working with insurers and that “we anticipate the real total could be a fraction of the original $5 million estimate.”
Hernandez is also accused of destroying a 550–530 B.C. bowl that was valued at $100,000. Police said he also broke into a display case, picked up a ceramic Caddo effigy bottle depicting an alligator gar and slammed it to the ground, shattering it. The piece was valued at $10,000.
“Three ceramic Greek vessels were seriously damaged in addition to one Native American contemporary ceramic piece,” Arteaga said in the statement. “In addition, less than a dozen smaller pieces that were in the same glass case attacked, might have suffered minor damages.”
The museum was open to the public Thursday, including its “Cartier and Islamic Art” exhibition. Some permanent collection galleries were closed for the ongoing investigation.
The shattered objects are among more than 24,000 works in the DMA’s cross-cultural collection, which spans 5,000 years.
Hernandez was read his rights and confessed to officers, police said. He was charged with criminal mischief of more than or equal to $300,000. Bail has not been determined.
The museum noted that Hernandez acted alone and unarmed, adding that his purpose was not to steal any artwork.
A DMA security guard found Hernandez on the museum’s concourse after a motion sensor went off and apprehended him before calling police. Police said Hernandez also called 911 on himself from inside the museum. Police responded at about 10:10 p.m.
Hernandez is being held in the Dallas County Jail, Dallas police said Thursday.
The guard told police that Hernandez said “he got mad at his girl so he broke in and started destroying property,” police said.