Two Southlake police officers have been terminated after an incident in which a swastika was drawn during a meeting, Chief James Brandon said in a written statement Friday.

“As a Chief I am deeply disappointed in the lack of judgment shown by the actions of the officers involved,” the statement said. “I know that their actions do not reflect the values of the men and women who serve and protect our community each day, our city leadership, our organization or our community.”

