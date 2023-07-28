Two Southlake police officers have been terminated after an incident in which a swastika was drawn during a meeting, Chief James Brandon said in a written statement Friday.
“As a Chief I am deeply disappointed in the lack of judgment shown by the actions of the officers involved,” the statement said. “I know that their actions do not reflect the values of the men and women who serve and protect our community each day, our city leadership, our organization or our community.”
The Dallas Morning News filed a public records request into the sharing of the drawing prior to the release of the department’s statement.
Brandon said in the statement that he was made aware of the drawing June 14. The swastika was drawn during a break in a meeting involving “members of the police department.”
Brandon said the drawing was shared with others, but did not specify who.
“The drawing was an inexcusable attempt at humor and not related to the department’s patch or logo,” Brandon said.
The statement said the department immediately began an internal investigation, which resulted in the termination of two officers, but it did not identify the officers.
The department’s Public Information Officer Brad Uptmore did not immediately respond to a request for further information Friday. When asked about the drawing July 18, Uptmore told a reporter in a written statement, “We do not have any information to share at this time.”
“Hate symbols do not reflect the values that we share as public servants and are not acceptable in any form or situation,” Brandon said in his statement.
