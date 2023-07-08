Two people have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood this week, Fort Worth police announced Friday.
Christopher Redic Jr., 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, are accused of killing three people and injuring eight others after Monday’s ComoFest. They’re in custody and face murder charges, Police Chief Neil Noakes told reporters at a press conference.
Police believe the shooting was gang related, and an altercation occurred right before shots were fired, Noakes said.
“We are happy to say that we made these arrests, but we’re sad to say they were necessary in the first place,” he said.
The three people killed in the shooting were Paul Willis, 18; Gabriella Navarrete, 18; and Cynthia Santos, 22.
The investigation is not over, Noakes said, and police may still make more arrests.
Como was just added to Fort Worth City Council member Jared Williams’ district in the recent redistricting process. He has spent the week talking to residents and driving around the neighborhood, trying to pinpoint ways the city can help — like cleaning up trash left over from the block party where the shooting happened.
“There’s some important things we’re thinking about in terms of long-term investments that are needed to ensure the safety of the neighborhood,” Williams said.
Como First Missionary Baptist Church hosted a press conference after the shooting, and the Rev. Kenneth Jones addressed Williams directly, pushing for city investment in his historic Black community.
“I’m tired of talking, Jared,” Jones said. “We need money and access to capital. We need resources.”
Gun violence is a pressing problem in Fort Worth, especially among young people. Guns have been the leading cause of death for kids and teens in both Tarrant and Dallas counties since 2017.
The city is working on the problem, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said in an interview Friday evening.
She pointed out the latest local effort to curb youth gun violence, a partnership among the city, county and the nonprofit United Way called the One Second Collaborative.
She also acknowledged that any progress will take time.
“We probably have years in the making to see the fruits of those labors,” she said.
