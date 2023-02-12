A man is believed to have fatally shot his preteen twin daughters last week before turning the gun on himself while Navarro County deputies stood outside their home.
The sheriff’s office identified the man as Larry Thompson. The girls were identified as Heaven and Nevah Sadler on a GoFundMe collecting money toward their funeral.
Deputies responded to the home in Frost for a welfare check after a woman reported having a disagreement with her husband earlier in the day and leaving, Sheriff Elmer Tanner said in a news release.
When the woman left the residence, she took her children with her while her husband and his twin 12-year-old daughters remained there, the release said.
The woman told deputies, according to the release, that she called 911 after she returned to the home and heard a gunshot inside.
While deputies were at the location, they learned the man was armed with a gun and “made statements of potential violence towards the family and police if anyone tried to take his children,” the sheriff said.
The man’s mother, who was inside with him and the children, exited the home before two more shots were fired.
The incident became a hostage situation, but after deputies’ “numerous attempts” to make contact with someone inside failed, the SWAT team entered and found the bodies of the man and twin girls, the release said.
Texas Rangers and the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division are investigating.
— Lana Ferguson, The Dallas Morning News
