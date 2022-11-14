Memorial

Artist Roberto Márquez places the second of six painted crosses into the ground along the fenceline of Dallas Executive Airport on Sunday, in memory of those killed the previous day's aircraft crash.

 Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board combed through evidence at the Dallas crash site Monday, hoping to find answers as to what happened during the midair collision that killed six people days earlier.

On-the-ground investigative efforts are ongoing despite some slowdown from the weather, an official said late Monday afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you