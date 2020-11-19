Following a week of bumped-up prices at the pump, state and regional drivers saw a slight reprieve this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny dip in the Texas average gas price, to $1.80 a gallon.
That price is 44 cents less per gallon than the average price last year at this time. The U.S. average price similarly saw a penny drop, to $2.12 a gallon — 47 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.12, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.68 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price dips that largely mirrored the rest of the state, with the average price in Dallas dropping a penny to $1.80 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington remained unchanged at $1.81 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $1.56 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 3 cents cheaper than the lowest-reported price last week.
The average for a gallon of regular unleaded statewide decreased as demand for gasoline across the country fell and regional supply grew week to week, AAA reported. Also, data from the Energy Information Administration shows refineries have increased production from 75% to 78% in the Gulf Coast week to week. Relatively stable crude oil prices may be keeping retail gas prices from dropping even further.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking second-lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Missouri had the lowest average gas price, at $1.77 a gallon.