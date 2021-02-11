State and regional gas prices continue to rise as the temperatures drop, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 4-cent increase in the average gas price, to $2.20 a gallon.
That price is 12 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped 5 cents on the week, to $2.49 a gallon — 6 cents more than in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.47, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.12 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw spikes at the pump that slightly outpaced the state at large, with both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington reporting a 6-cent increase in the average gas price, to $2.24 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $1.99 a gallon, found at the 7-Eleven off Loop 288 near Spencer Road. That price is 5 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
Gas prices keep increasing as the price for a barrel of crude keeps rising, AAA reported. Market analysts say this reflects optimism about COVID-19 vaccines renewing demand later this year and oil production cuts by members of OPEC. Demand for gasoline is still much lower than this same time last year, and regional supplies are back to levels not seen since August, AAA noted.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking second-lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average price at $2.16 a gallon.