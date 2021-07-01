Just as the greatest number of Texas drivers ever are planning Fourth of July weekend road trips, the price of gas is going back up, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 5-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $2.80 a gallon.
That price is 91 cents more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 4 cents on the week, to $3.12 a gallon — 94 cents more than during the first week of July in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso and Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.06, while drivers in the Amarillo area are paying the least at $2.70 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region actually saw stable prices this week, with the average price in Dallas dipping a penny to $2.80 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington rose a penny, also to $2.80 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.58 a gallon, found at the 7-Eleven station off Teasley Drive and North Stemmons Freeway. That price is the same as the lowest-available price for the past two weeks.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending June 25, the U.S. gasoline demand decreased from the week prior by about 3%. Higher demand numbers are likely, however, as we head into the holiday weekend. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers stayed practically the same, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered flat from the week prior, AAA reported. Global market optimism for oil and gas demand has increased pump prices to the highest they’ve been in Texas for the Independence Day holiday in seven years.
The greatest number of Texans on record, approximately 3.7 million total, are expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday weekend (July 1–5), according to travel forecast data from AAA Texas. A closer look at the travel forecast, which AAA started in 2000, shows more Texans than ever will drive to their Independence Day destinations, about 3.3 million. That is a 41% jump from last year and a 10% increase from 2019.